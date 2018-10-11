Bynder Orbit is the smartest solution for professionally managing digital files. From organizing, sharing, and approval of creative; everything is easier with Orbit.
Centrally collaborate and share with as many people as you like, in a custom branded portal.
Make your existing files smarter just by uploading them. Set up, learn, and use Bynder Orbit in minutes.
Stop wasting time searching for files. Find them faster using Orbit’s easy search and categorization features.
AI-powered search detects thousands of objects in images in a matter of seconds, reducing the time you spend searching for creative files.
Organizing with tags and filters makes it easier to find, use, and repurpose content so that your efforts don’t go wasted or get buried in folders.
Enjoy total control of file distribution, getting the right files to the right people quickly, securely, and visually displayed.
Improve collaboration and share digital files with anyone inside or even outside your company. Centralize your sharing activities in Bynder Orbit.
Speed is important, and with Orbit you can upload and transfer large files and continue working on other tasks.
Customize your Orbit portal with your logo and brand colors, with an option to get a customizable login page and URL.
Bynder Orbit works with tools like Adobe Creative Cloud, Slack, Hootsuite and Drupal, so that you can share and use your creative files on the systems you’re already using.